Fight Corona IDEAthon: Over 5,000 Students, Innovators, Educators Participate

AICTE-MHRD Fight Corona IDEAthon: Over 5,000 students, educators participate.

The "Fight Corona IDEAthon" launched by AICTE and MHRD Innovation Cell has started. A total of 5,379 students, innovators, educators, hackers, researchers, startups and professionals have registered to participate in the two day event which has begun today, said Dr Meera, Program Director, Forge. The event is being held in partnership with Forge & InnovatioCuris.

The purpose of the IDEAthon is to generate and transform innovative ideas into viable solutions that can support the community in managing the uncertainties arising out of the pandemic.

"The program shall be hosted completely virtual on the internet during which several ideas to fight the COVID-19 pandemic shall be evaluated, mentored, documented, and selected for the next stages of incubation support," an official statement said.

After idea validation, refinement, solution generation and evaluation, pitching and assessments the most impactful idea will be recognised with cash prizes.

AICTE will award Rs 2 lakh to students and educators, separately upon selection of their ideas.

Selected participants will also be considered for an innovation grant up to Rs 40 lakhs.

As of today, a total of 724 cases of COVID-19 positive has been reported in the country. 67 cases of recovery from the disease has also been reported along with 17 deaths.

