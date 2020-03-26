'Fight Corona IDEAthon': AICTE, MHRD Innovation Cell Invite Solutions

The IDEAthon will be held on March 27 and March 28.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched national level "Fight Corona IDEAthon" along with MHRD Innovation cell and in partnership with Forge & InnovatioCuris. The 2-day event will be held online and student innovators, researchers and educators can submit solutions that can help to fight the COVID-19.

The IDEAthon will be held on March 27 and March 28. Candidates can apply till 12 pm today (March 26).

"1000s of innovators, researchers, scientists, and educators from across India are joining hands like a true community for this 2-day online IDEAthon to generate and transform innovative ideas into viable solutions that can support the community in managing the uncertainties arising out of the pandemic," an official statement said.

"The program shall be hosted completely virtual on the internet during which several ideas to fight the COVID-19 pandemic shall be evaluated, mentored, documented, and selected for the next stages of incubation support," it added.

After idea validation, refinement, solution generation and evaluation, pitching and assessments the most impactful idea will be recognised with cash prizes.

AICTE will award Rs 2 lakh to students and educators, separately upon selection of their ideas.

Selected participants will also be considered for an innovation grant up to Rs 40 lakhs.

