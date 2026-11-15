AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026-27: Check Eligibility, Application Deadline

AICTE Felowship 2027: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has activated the application link for the Phase 2 of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27 for the eligible faculty members. Members interested in applying for the fellowship can submit their application form via the official website, ifp.aicte.gov.in. The application window will remain active till December 15, 2026.

As per the official notice, the fellowship will provide financial support of Rs 1,00,000 per month, where Rs 75,000 comprises AICTE and Rs 25,000 from the participating industry. This one-year fellowship programme aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by providing an opportunity to faculty members to work in industry based environments.

To be eligible for this programme, candidates must be an Indian citizen who is a regular faculty member of AICTE. Along with it applicants must also have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and a minimum five years of full time teaching experience.

Applicants applying for the programme should not be older than 50 years as on November 13, 2026.

Check Steps to Apply

Faculty members can check the steps provided below to register for the programme:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ifp.aicte.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the 'Faculty Registration' option.

Step 3: Fill out the application form by providing personal, academic and professional details.

Step 4: Once the form is filled, upload the required documents such as photograph, Aadhar card, PAN card etc.

Step 5: Verify the details before submitting the form.

Step 6: Once submitted, download the confirmation page.

As per the official details, the screening and selection process, along with the issuance of offer letters, will be held between December 16, and January 5, 2027. The fellowship is scheduled to start from January 15, 2027