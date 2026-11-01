AICTE Introduces Four New Schemes To Strengthen Technical Education In 2026-27

AICTE 2026-27: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced four new schemes for the academic year 2026-27 to reinforce technical education institutions across the country. The intent behind the scheme is to improve laboratory facilities, upgrading the institutional infrastructure and providing academic guidance to colleges.

AICTE chairman Professor Yogesh Singh launched the scheme under the Institutional Development Cell (IDC) in the presence of Member secretary Prof. Shyama Rath. The four initiatives include IDEA Lab, Modernisation and Restructuring for Outcome Based System (MODROBS), Margdarshan and Grant for Organising Conference (GOC).

IDEA Lab Scheme

The intent behind the IDEA Lab scheme is to motivate students so that they move beyond the classroom learning and develop innovative ideas and apply it to solve practical challenges. It follows a learning-by-doing approach, which allows students to experiment, create prototypes and explore solutions to real world problems. The initiative also focuses on the practical application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics concepts.

MODROBS Scheme

Under this scheme, the institution will receive support to upgrade their institutions infrastructure. The aim behind this scheme is to ensure that the students and faculty members have access to the facilities that will support their research activities, teaching and practical training. With the help of this scheme institutions can improve the quality of practical education.

Margdarshan Scheme

This scheme will focus on strengthening colleges through academic monitoring. Under this initiative the established institutions and centrally funded institutions will provide guidance to the colleges. This scheme is expected to help institutions improve their academic practices, share resources and enhance overall capabilities.

Grant for Organising Conference Scheme

This scheme will aim to support institutions in conducting national and international academic conferences. These kinds of events will provide opportunities to academicians, researchers and subject experts to exchange knowledge, discuss research findings and new developments in different fields.

Through the four schemes, AICTE intends to improve access to institutional support and encourage wider participation from technical education institutions across India.