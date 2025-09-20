Advertisement

AIBE 2025 Notification To Be Out Soon: Check Details, Application Process Here

AIB Exam Notification Out Date: BCI is expected to release the AIBE 20 2025 notification in the month of September, 2025.

AIBE Notification 2025: Enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961

AIBE 2025 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 20 (XX) Notification 2025 soon. The official notification will include details such as examination date, registration schedule, application process, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and other important guidelines. Once released, candidates can check and download the AIBE 20 Notification on the official website of the council- allindiabarexamination.com.

Law graduates enrolled with a State Bar Council are eligible to apply for the examination which is considered compulsory for practicing law in India. The examination is held as an open-book test.

Download AIBE 20 Notification 2025

  • Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com
  • On the homepage, click on the "AIBE 20 Notification 2025" link.
  • The official notice will open containing exam dates, eligibility, syllabus, application process, and fees
  • Download and save it for future use
  • Carefully read all instructions before filling the application form.

The All India Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

