AIBE 20: All India Bar Examination 2025 Instructions Released, Exam On November 30

Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) on November 30, 2025. The Council has released a set of guidelines to be followed during the exam day. Candidates who have registered for the law entrance exam are required to carry their admit cards and Photo ID proof on the day of the test in the examination hall. The Council has also advised the candidate to visit the examination centre at least one day in advance to check the centre. Applicants should report at their respective exam centre by 11:30 am as entry is restricted after 1:15 pm.
Candidates are allowed to carry only BARE ACTS (without notes and comments) inside the examination centre. Mobile phones, digital/smart watches, bags, handbags, calculators, electronic gadgets/equipment, papers, books, notes (except BARE ACTS without notes and comments) etc are strictly not allowed inside the examination centre.
Applicants must use blue/black ball-point pen only to make all the marking on the answer sheets. Anyone using a pencil for marking on the answer sheet will be disqualified from the exam.
Any candidate having around 40 per cent disability will get additional 20 minutes per hour to complete the paper. Such candidates will be required to submit a certified copy of their disability to the invigilator to avail the extra time.
The candidature to the examination is provisional. Only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria should appear in the exam. The candidature of any candidate will be rejected if at any stage it is found that an applicant is not eligible for the All India Bar Examination.
Candidates found cheating/resorting to unfair means by the invigilators will be debarred from taking the exam.
Syllabus for the exam
- Constitutional law 10
- I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8
- Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
- C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
- Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
- Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
- Family Law
- Public Interest Litigation
- Administration Law
- Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
- Company Law
- Environmental Law
- Cyber Law
- Labour & Industrial Law
- Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer
- Protection Law
- Law related to Taxation
- Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
- Land Acquisition Act
- Intellectual Property Laws