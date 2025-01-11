AIBE 19 Result 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

All India Bar Examination 19 Result 2024: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024" on the homepage
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Enter your login credentials
- The AIBE 19 result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the scorecard for future reference
- Take a printout of the result
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 consisted of 100 questions covering 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.
Breakdown of the Question Paper:
Constitutional Law: 10 questions
IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions
Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
Other subjects such as Cyber Law, Environmental Law, and Labour Law contributed fewer questions.
To qualify, candidates must achieve a minimum passing percentage:
General/OBC categories: 45%
SC/ST and Disabled candidates: 40%
The All India Bar Examination is conducted for law graduates from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. Eligible candidates can appear for the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961. For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.