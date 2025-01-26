AIBE 19 Result 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE 19 Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, once they are announced. To access the results, candidates must log in using their roll number and password.

Steps To Download AIBE 19 Result 2024

Step 1. Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2. Click on the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024" on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4. Enter your login credentials (roll number and password).

Step 5. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Step 7. Take a printout of the result for official use.



The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 comprised 100 questions spanning 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.

The question paper was structured as follows: Constitutional Law included 10 questions; IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had 8 questions; Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita also contributed 10 questions, while the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) featured 10 questions. Additionally, the Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam accounted for 8 questions, with other topics like Cyber Law, Environmental Law, and Labour Law comprising fewer questions.



To qualify for the exam, candidates from the General and OBC categories need to secure a minimum of 45%, while those from SC/ST and Disabled categories require at least 40%.

The AIBE is conducted for law graduates from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. Candidates can appear for the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

For further updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.