AIBE 19 Registration, Exam Date Rescheduled, Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has rescheduled the dates for the conduct of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. The exam will now be held on December 22, 2024. The law entrance exam was earlier scheduled for November 24, 2024. BCI has also extended the registration dates for the exam. The last date to fill the applications for AIBE 19 is November 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the BCI to fill the form.

The last date for making payments through online mode for AIBE 19 exam is scheduled for November 18, 2024. Candidates will have option to make corrections in registration forms on November 22, 2024. The admit cards will be released online on December 15, 2024.



AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Steps to register

Step 1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Registration link AIBE-XIX'

Step 3. Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5. Review all the details in the form and submit it

Step 6. Print a copy for future reference



Candidates will be required to get a passing percentage of 45 per cent in General/OBC category to qualify the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Disabled candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify the exam.



The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.



