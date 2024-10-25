Advertisement

AIBE 19 Registration, Exam Date Rescheduled, Check Details

Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on December 22, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AIBE 19 Registration, Exam Date Rescheduled, Check Details
The law entrance exam was earlier scheduled for November 24, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has rescheduled the dates for the conduct of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. The exam will now be held on December 22, 2024. The law entrance exam was earlier scheduled for November 24, 2024. BCI has also extended the registration dates for the exam. The last date to fill the applications for AIBE 19 is November 15, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the BCI to fill the form. 

The last date for making payments through online mode for AIBE 19 exam is scheduled for November 18, 2024. Candidates will have option to make corrections in registration forms on November 22, 2024.  The admit cards will be released online on December 15, 2024. 

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Steps to register

  • Step 1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Registration link AIBE-XIX'
  • Step 3. Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application form
  • Step 4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
  • Step 5. Review all the details in the form and submit it
  • Step 6. Print a copy for future reference


Candidates will  be required to get a passing percentage of 45 per cent in General/OBC category to qualify the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Disabled candidates will  be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify the exam. 

The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.


 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bar Council Of India, AIBE, AIBE 19
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Important Dates For Change Request In Company Secretary December Exam
AIBE 19 Registration, Exam Date Rescheduled, Check Details
IIT Bombay Launches Executive Postgraduate Diploma In AI And Data Science
Next Article
IIT Bombay Launches Executive Postgraduate Diploma In AI And Data Science
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com