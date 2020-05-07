AIAPGET 2020 Online Application Begins; Exam Date To Be Announced Later

AIAPGET 2020 application process has begun online

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun online application process for All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020. The application process will conclude on June 5, 2020. The exam conducting agency has not announced exam date yet for the entrance test.

Through this exam students will be admitted to MD/MS/PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy Courses for academic Session 2020-2021.

To be eligible for the exam, an applicant must have BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree or Provisional BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the IMCC 1970/HCC 1973 Act and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree qualification issued by the CCIM/CCH/State Board/Universities/Deemed Universities and have completed one year of internship or/are likely to complete the internship as per the CCIM/AYUSH notification.

The cut-off date for completion of internship towards determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET-2020 shall be September 30, 2020.

The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT). There will be only one paper which will carry 480 marks. There will be 120 questions to be solved in 2 hours' duration.

The medium of question paper will be English and Hindi for Ayurveda, English and Urdu for Unani, English and Tamil for Siddha, and English only for Homeopathy.

Click here for more Education News