'AI4Bharat': IIT Madras Faculty Launch Platform To Accelerate AI Innovation In India

Dr. Pratyush Kumar and Dr. Mitesh M. Khapra, Assistant Professors in the Deppt. of CSE, IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras faculty are launching a platform - 'AI4Bharat' - to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to address India's problems and accelerate AI Innovation. It will be a community of AI professionals, students, domain experts, policy makers and academicians collaborating on solving real-world challenges in Agriculture, Healthcare, Smart Cities, Digital India and sustainability, said a statement from the Institute.

AI4Bharat, launched on Wednesday aims to harness demonstrated AI technologies to solve real-world challenges.

It is founded by Dr. Mitesh M. Khapra and Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Assistant Professors in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of this age. However, much of the research in AI today is driven by the problems of the West. For instance, building autonomous cars takes priority over building systems that can monitor the condition of rural roads", Dr. Pratyush Kumar said while speaking about the role of AI in today's context.

"We need to change this by shifting the focus to India. This is where domain experts and the government would play an important role - identify problems that are unique to India and can benefit from AI," he added.

"To solve such problems it is important to move AI research and development out of silos and create a platform where AI professionals can come together to design and build impactful solutions. With this in mind, our immediate goal is to create a community of 100 selected AI experts and 50 domain experts," Dr. Mitesh M. Khapra said.

The platform is also open to enthusiastic students who will be mentored to solve problems.

