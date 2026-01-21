"AI In Healthcare Is A Necessity": Minister On Training Programme For Doctors

In a bid to strengthen medical education and equip doctors for the appropriate and timely use of artificial intelligence, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Tuesday launched an online training programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Education. The programme has been developed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The initiative aims to provide around 50,000 doctors with a foundational understanding of AI and its practical applications in clinical practice, diagnostics, clinical decision-making, research, and medical education. It focuses on enhancing digital competencies among medical professionals and enabling them to effectively integrate AI-based tools into healthcare delivery and academic practice.

While launching the programme, Patel said that over 42,000 doctors have already registered. Describing the initiative as timely and forward-looking, she noted that at a time when India faces a high burden of non-communicable diseases and the continued challenge of tuberculosis, such programmes can help shift healthcare delivery from reactive to proactive and preventive approaches.

The minister said the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare is no longer an option but a necessity. She emphasised that AI is not meant to replace doctors but to augment their capabilities, bridge gaps caused by shortages of medical professionals, and address the growing patient load.

She further underscored that the adoption of AI must be guided by the principles of accountability, accessibility, and ethical use, ensuring that technological advancements strengthen healthcare delivery while safeguarding patient interests.

Calling the launch a significant step towards strengthening medical education and building the capacity of doctors nationwide, Patel said such initiatives are crucial for promoting the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, improving healthcare delivery, and advancing India's vision of digital health.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS, said the programme reflects the board's commitment to modernising medical education and strengthening capacity building among doctors.