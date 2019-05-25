Pass Per Cent Improves In Assam Higher Secondary Exam

Pass percentage improved in Assam Higher Secondary exam this year

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released class 12 or Higher Secondary examination result today. The result is now available on the AHSEC website and students can check their result using their roll number.

This year 2,42,954 students appeared for the 12th examination held by AHSEC. Out of these, 1,70,531 students have passed resulting in 70.19 per cent pass percentage. The pass per cent has improved from 2018 when 56.04 per cent students passed.

38,490 students secured first division, 49,559 students have secured second division. 82,482 students have secured third division.

The board is yet to release result for Open School students. The result for open school students will also be released on Council's website, ahsec.nic.in.

Council had conducted higher secondary exams from February 12 to March 14. The examinations were conducted in two sessions.

This year AHSEC results were also released on a mobile app.

