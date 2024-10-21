Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Check Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility
Candidates must have at least 60% in their Postgraduate degree, hold a PhD in the relevant field, or have equivalent published works of high merit.
Age Limit
Applicants must be between 30 and 40 years old.
Experience
Candidates must have a minimum of three years of teaching experience at the graduate/postgraduate level after completing their PhD.
The official notification states: "The candidate is eligible for Economy Class air passage (both ways). Only the spouse of the selected candidate will be provided with Economy Class airfare, provided he/she stays in the UK with the scholar for a continuous period of one year. (As the fellowship amount is sufficient for only one person, the candidate will have to cover the maintenance costs of the spouse)."
Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Important Instructions
- Upload self-attested certificates, including birth certificate and mark sheets for all completed examinations
- Equivalent foreign degrees/diplomas are accepted with certified proof of equivalence
- Candidates who have been abroad for studies/training for over 6 months are eligible if they have resided in India for at least 3 consecutive years after returning. Candidates currently residing abroad are not eligible
- Provide specific dates for past experience and any time spent abroad
- Tertiary education must have been completed in English
- Submit a clear study/research proposal (minimum 500 words) explaining its relevance in the UK
- Canvassing will result in disqualification