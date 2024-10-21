Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Check Eligibility Criteria

The Ministry of Human Resource Development offers the fully-funded Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship, sponsored by the Government of India. The selected fellow will be placed at St. Antony's College, University of Oxford, London, with a status equivalent to that of a Junior Research Fellow at the University of Oxford.

Eligibility

Candidates must have at least 60% in their Postgraduate degree, hold a PhD in the relevant field, or have equivalent published works of high merit.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 30 and 40 years old.

Experience

Candidates must have a minimum of three years of teaching experience at the graduate/postgraduate level after completing their PhD.

The official notification states: "The candidate is eligible for Economy Class air passage (both ways). Only the spouse of the selected candidate will be provided with Economy Class airfare, provided he/she stays in the UK with the scholar for a continuous period of one year. (As the fellowship amount is sufficient for only one person, the candidate will have to cover the maintenance costs of the spouse)."

Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Important Instructions