After NCERT Syllabus, Uttar Pradesh Now Moots Dress Code For Madrasa Students

The state government has already gone ahead with its plans to introduce NCERT books in the madrasas

To end their "demarcation" from other school going pupils, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has proposed a new dress code for madrasa students. This move by BJP government comes after it had introduced modern education in more than 16,000 madrasas operating in the state. However, PTI reports that, the state government is yet to disclose the new dress code it is contemplating, but said it might also fund it.

State Minister for Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza said the Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to bring madrasas at part with other educational institutions in every sense.

"Till now, students in madrasas have been wearing 'kurta-payjamas', but now this dress code will make it more formal. We might also try to meet the expenses," he said here today.

The minister also said the white kurta-pyjama the madrasa students wear reflects a particular faith and refused to elaborate as to what new dress code would be proposed in madrasas.

"Till now, students in madrasas wear white kurta-pyjama, which reflects a particular faith. We will very soon propose a new dress code for them," the minister said.

Mr. Raza also said the current dressing style of madrasa students reflects a clear demarcation between them and the students of other schools which will come to an end now.

In October last year, the state government had decided to introduce NCERT books in madrassas, apart from making mathematics and science compulsory at intermediate level in the Islamic schools.

The steps were intended to make madrassa students more competitive by providing them contemporary and quality education, said Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma then.

The decision was approved by the state cabinet in May this year.

"Our intentions are absolutely clear as we work with transparency and believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas", Mr. Raza said while adding that Prime Minister wanted to integrate the Muslim society with the country's mainstream with a Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other.

"Madrasa students are already availing religious education, we are not going to hamper it, we are only going to impart them social education to integrate them with the country's mainstream and help them go to the IIMs or the IITs and clear competitive examinations," he said.

According to official figures, 16,461 madrasas are functioning in the state, including 560 government-aided and 8,171 attached to the Madrassa Modernisation scheme.

