UP Madrassas Will Now Teach English, Hindi The state madrassa board in a meeting with the government officials on May 15 had suggested that all Islamic institutions should teach English and Hindi languages along with Urdu.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Decision to teach English, Hindi was taken at a UP government cabinet meeting (File) Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday accepted state madrassa board's proposal to teach English and Hindi languages besides Urdu in the Islamic institutions.



The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here this evening.



The cabinet also approved the proposal of following NCERT syllabus and books in the madrassas, an official spokesman said here.



Subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Science would be introduced in the curriculum, the official said.



The state madrassa board in a meeting with the government officials on May 15 had suggested that all Islamic institutions should teach English and Hindi languages along with Urdu.



The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday accepted state madrassa board's proposal to teach English and Hindi languages besides Urdu in the Islamic institutions.The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here this evening.The cabinet also approved the proposal of following NCERT syllabus and books in the madrassas, an official spokesman said here. Subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Science would be introduced in the curriculum, the official said.The state madrassa board in a meeting with the government officials on May 15 had suggested that all Islamic institutions should teach English and Hindi languages along with Urdu. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter