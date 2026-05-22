After 3 Days Of Glitches, CBSE Class 12 Students Have 35 Hours To Apply For Answer Copies

Several CBSE Class 12 students seeking scanned copies of their answer sheets encountered technical glitches during the first three days of the application process, with many reporting failed payments, delayed access, and repeated crashes on the board's online portal.

The Board had opened the application window for scanned answer sheets from May 19 to May 22, later extending the deadline to May 23 following widespread complaints from students and parents. Students alleged that the portal remained inaccessible on May 19, 20, and 21.

However, the portal appeared to function smoothly on Thursday, May 22, leaving students with only two days, May 22 and May 23, to complete the process.

In its latest update issued on Thursday, CBSE said, "The portal for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is now fully functional. We thank students, parents, and schools for their patience and cooperation."

Despite the board's assurance, social media platforms continued to witness strong reactions from students and parents, many of whom alleged that their issues remained unresolved.

One user wrote, "Dear CBSE, amazing system. Fees gets collected in seconds, but students keep waiting days just to see their own answer sheet. 'Submitted' is stuck like a permanent status. Maybe the servers are preparing for retirement too. Students' careers are not a joke - fix your broken system."

Another user, Apratim Biswas, posted, "Payment receipt generated at 20 May 2026, 01:04 AM. When can we expect the photocopy? The payment got registered more than two days ago. Kindly expedite."

Ajay Aggarwal claimed that the payment had been deducted twice. "It's been two days and still waiting for the copies of answer sheets. Payment deducted twice, how and when are you going to refund the amount," he wrote.

Questioning the extension period, Vishnu Sharma posted, "Your end delay of three days of glitches and deadline extension only one day why?"

Another user, Shifa Shaikh, wrote, "We applied for the photocopy request two days ago but have still not received it. Could you please let us know by when we can expect to receive it? It would help us complete the further verification process smoothly."

Kal Adi alleged that students were unable to log in and were not receiving support. "We have been struggling since yesterday and no proper support or system response is available. Even the contact number is always busy," the user wrote.

Adarsh Raj also questioned the delay in accessing answer sheets despite payment confirmation. "We are still unable to view/download the answer sheets. Who is responsible?" he posted.

CBSE, however, maintained that the portal was functioning properly. According to the board, by 7.30pm on May 20, within three hours of the portal opening, 1,27,146 applications had been submitted for 3,87,399 scanned answer sheets.

Re-evaluation Process Explained

Under the CBSE re-evaluation process, students must first apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. After receiving the copies, they are advised to review them with subject teachers to check for unmarked answers, errors in step-wise marking, or mistakes in total calculation.

Only if discrepancies are identified should students proceed with re-evaluation. CBSE has clarified that marks may either increase or decrease after re-evaluation, while the revised score will be treated as final.