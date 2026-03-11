AFCAT 1 Result Out For January 2026 Group A Officer Recruitment

AFCAT Result 2026 Result Out:The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2026 on Wednesday (March 11). Candidates access their scorecards and download the merit list from the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in.

The recruitment drive this year aims to fill 340 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officer posts. These positions are available in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch.

Direct link to check AFCAT result 2026

Steps to check AFCAT Result 2026

Step 1: Go to the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Look for the link stating that the AFCAT-01/2026 result has been declared on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the candidate login page.

Step 4: Provide your registered Email ID and Password.

Step 5: Your AFCAT 01/2026 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save multiple copies for future reference.

Details mentioned on the AFCAT Scorecard 2026

The AFCAT scorecard contains important information for candidates. It includes the candidate's full name and registration number, section-wise marks obtained, total marks scored, AFCAT cutoff marks for the year, qualifying status for the next stage, and category-wise ranking details.

Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cutoff will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing.