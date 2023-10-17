Admit Cards For CA Final, Intermediate Exams 2023 Released: Check Steps To Download

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are set to take place on November 19.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exams in November 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exams can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website - eservices.icai.org. It's important to note that the links may not be open at the moment. If students encounter this issue, it's recommended to wait for a while and attempt the download later. After clicking the links, they might see an error message stating, "Too many users are connected. Please try again after a few minutes."

Here are the steps to download the ICAI CA November 2023 admit cards:

Visit eservices.icai.org.

Access the link corresponding to your exam: "Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam November 2023" or "Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam November 2023."

Enter your required login credentials.

Verify and download your admit card.

After downloading the admit card, it is advised to carefully review the personal information such as the photo, name, and signature, and make sure it is accurate. If any errors are found, promptly report them to the institution. Additionally, candidates are advised to read and strictly follow the provided instructions on the day of the examination.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are set to take place on November 19. Initially, the exams were scheduled to be held between November 7 and 17, but due to assembly elections, the dates were rescheduled for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

For the Intermediate course, the Group 1 exam will be conducted from November 2 to 8, while Group 2 will take place from November 10 to 17. For the final course, Group 1 examinations will be held from November 1 to 7, and Group 2 from November 9 to 16, 2023.

Intermediate examination schedule:

Group 1:

Paper 1: November 2, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)

Paper 2: November 4, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 3: November 6, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 4: November 8, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Group 2:

Paper 5: November 10, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 6: November 12, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 7: November 13, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 8: November 17, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Final examination schedule:

Group 1:



Paper 1: November 1, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)

Paper 2: November 3, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 3: November 5, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Paper 4: November 7, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm

Group 2:

Paper 5: November 9, 2023, 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)

Paper 6 (elective): November 11, 2023, 2pm - 6pm (4 hours)

Paper 7: November 14, 2023, 2 pm - 5pm

Paper 8: November 16, 2023, 2 pm - 5pm



Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the Institute's official website for further updates and information regarding the November 2023 examinations.