ICAI CA 2023 Exams Rescheduled To November 19 For Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the ICAI CA November 2023 exams due to the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The CA exams for November 2023 will now take place on November 19, 2023, following the revised schedule. Initially, the Chartered Accountants' November 2023 exams were slated for November 7 and November 17, 2023. Notably, the locations and timings of the ICAI CA exams will remain unchanged.

According to the official announcement, "In light of the legislative assembly elections in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Chartered Accountant Examinations for November 2023 will now be held on November 19, 2023 (Sunday) at the same venues and during the same times. Admit Cards will remain valid."

Imp. Announcement-CA Exams-Nov 2023 scheduled to be held on 7th & 17th Nov 2023 have been postponed in mentioned centres of Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh only due to Elections of Legislative Assembly in these States & will now be held on 19th Nov 2023 https://t.co/C3zovj2cN9pic.twitter.com/eGRga6e3oQ — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 14, 2023

The official notice further clarifies, "It's essential to note that the examination schedule detailed in Important Announcement No. 13- CA (EXAM)/November - December/2023, dated July 5, 2023, will remain unchanged, except as mentioned above. In other words, there will be no change in the examination schedule for other states, cities, and dates."

The CA exams are scheduled to run from 2pm to 5pm. For Paper 3 and 4 of the foundation course, the exams will take place from 2pm to 4pm, and the final examination will be held from 2pm to 6pm.

The previously issued CA November 2023 admit cards will remain valid for the rescheduled exams.

Candidates can access and download the ICAI CA November 2023 admit card from the official website, icai.org.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the Institute's official website for further updates and information regarding the November 2023 examinations.