SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier II Exam 2023 Admit Card Released, Check Details

SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2023: Admit cards can also be obtained from the regional websites of SSC.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II examination 2023 on Tuesday. Prospective candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official websites of SSC. Admit cards can also be obtained from the regional websites of SSC. The examination will be held on October 26 and October 27, 2023, across the country. Candidates who have successfully passed the Tier I examination are eligible to participate in the Tier II examination. Tier II will consist of the administration of Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III on different shifts or days. Paper-I is mandatory for all available positions. It is essential for candidates to meet the requirements in all sections of Paper-I.

Here are the steps to obtain the SSC CGL admit cards:

Visit the official SSC regional websites.

On the homepage, click on the link for SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II. This action will redirect you to a new page where you must input the necessary information.

Click the "Submit" button, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and proceed to download it.

Make sure to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Admit cards can also be obtained from these regional websites of SSC - Direct link.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 vacancies in various government departments. The registration process commenced on April 3 and concluded on May 3, 2023. For further relevant information, candidates are advised to refer to the official SSC website.