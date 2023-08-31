Admit Card For JDLCCE 2023 In Jharkhand Released: Steps To Download It

JSSC JDLCCE Admit Card: The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to October 20.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the admit card for the Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE 2023). Candidates who have enrolled for the examination can access their hall tickets by visiting the official Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission website, jssc.nic.in, and downloading them.

The examination is scheduled to take place from September 2nd to October 20th, spanning across multiple examination centres in Ranchi, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro.

To download the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE), follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The website's URL is jssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the Admit Card Section: Look for a section on the website related to admit cards, examinations, or announcements. This section is usually prominently displayed on the homepage.

Click on the JDLCCE Admit Card Link: Within the admit card section, you should find a specific link related to the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) admit card. Click on that link.

Login: Enter your login details and submit.

Download Admit Card: Once logged in, you will likely see an option to download your JDLCCE admit card. Click on the download button to save the admission card to your device.

Check Details: After downloading, make sure to verify all the details on the admit card, including your name, photograph, exam date, time, venue, and any other relevant information.

Print the Admit Card: Print a hard copy of the admit card. This printed copy will be required when you appear for the exam.

The selection of candidates will be determined through a combination of written examination and interview phases.