Admission Open For MA In Women's And Gender Studies At IGNOU

IGNOU's MA degree programme in Women's and Gender Studies admission is open

Admission process is open for IGNOU's MA degree programme in Women's and Gender Studies now and the interested candidates may apply for this till July 15. This masters programme has been on offer from July 2013 session through the School of Gender and Development Studies (SOGDS) at IGNOU. According toa ta statement from Indira Gandhi National Open School (IGNOU) said the program addresses the need to examine gender issues from an academic perspective through the dissemination of the growing body of knowledge in the areas of women's and gender studies.

The programme is open to all students with an undergraduate degree in any discipline who may be interested in acquiring conceptual, theoretical and analytical knowledge in the areas of women's and gender studies.

Women's and Gender Studies being inter-disciplinary areas, the program focuses on developing analytical and critical perspectives across various disciplines from a gender perspective.

MA Degree In Women's And Gender Studies: Programme Details

The 2 year, 64 credit MA programme comprises of a total of eight courses and project work.

The 4 core courses of the first year provide an introduction to women's movements, feminist theories & concepts, and gender perspectives in relation to social power hierarchies, arts & media and representations of gendered bodies and sexualities. The modular programme allows learners to exit at the end of the first year with a PG Diploma in Women's & Gender Studies, or continue for the full MA degree.

In the second year, learners can opt for a specialization either in Gender, Literature & Culture or in Women's Studies. Besides a compulsory course in Research Methods, specialized courses in the two streams are aimed at providing enhanced knowledge in the area of specialization. The courses are intended to equip students with foundational as well as advanced knowledge in a chosen area to prepare them for relevant employment opportunities later on.

MA Degree In Women's And Gender Studies: Career Paths

After completing this programme, IGNOU says the employment opportunities can be sought in higher education, teaching, NGO's, public and private sector, government agencies, counseling, media, mass communication, journalism, writing, editing, or any other fields where a conceptual and analytical understanding of gender issues is required.

Persons already employed in various fields (public sector, NGO's, counseling, psychology, law, medical field, journalism, media, etc) may also be interested in taking this program as an avenue of additional knowledge enrichment and for betterment of career opportunities within their respective fields, said the IGNOU statement.

Admission deadline for the July 2018 session is July 15 (without late fee).

