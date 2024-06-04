Admission Open For IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus, Check Details

IIT Delhi has introduced 4-year Bachelors' programmes in Engineering and Technology at Abu Dhabi. Admissions to the undergraduate programmes at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi will be conducted through CAET (Combined Admission Entrance Test). Interested Indian applicants residing in India may also apply through admissions in IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi according to the specified seat matrix (prescribed by the GoI and JoSAA), which will be announced after the JEE Advanced 2024 results are declared.

Interested candidates can submit their applications for CAET 2024 through the CAET 2024 application portal. The portal will be accessible until June 10, 2024.



Eligibility

A minimum of 75 per cent overall marks in class 12 (or equivalent) Board exam.

The aggregate is calculated by taking average of marks scored in five subjects in the field of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, any subject other than the above four) in High School (or equivalent)

EmSAT Score in Mathematics: Minimum 1150 (out of 2000)

OR

SAT score in Mathematics : Minimum 700 (out of 800)

Minimum proficiency in English as per the requirement.



Candidate must be less than 25 years of age, on the date of admission.

As per the official website of the institute, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is a visionary step towards expanding the horizons of education, research, and innovation.

The programme offers an immersive educational experience that will equip students with the skills and knowledge to excel in their professional careers.

A candidate should not have been admitted to any IIT earlier, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the programme or accepted and then vacated an IIT seat.



IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus will admit first batch of undergraduate (UG) students in August/September 2024.

