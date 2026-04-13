800 Schools In Odisha To Be Reformed As Model Educational Institutes, Says Chief Minister

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said around 800 schools will be developed as model educational institutes under the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI). Under the central scheme, these schools will be developed with modern infrastructure, digital education, smart classrooms and innovative teaching methods, Majhi said.

Speaking at an event at Kushaleswar Government High School in Keonjhar district, Majhi said education is not just for securing a job, but a way to build a life. "In today's competitive era, along with academic knowledge, skills, creativity and new ideas are essential," the chief minister said. Hailing the education system of the school, Majhi said that not only textual knowledge, but ethics, discipline and values are also taught in the institution.

Majhi stated that a provision of more than Rs 31,997 crore has been made for the school and mass education department in the state budget for 2026-27. Around 20,000 teachers were appointed in the last one-and-a-half-years, while steps have been taken to appoint another 45,000 teachers, he added. The chief minister also stated that efforts are underway to set up Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Primary Schools in every panchayat.

PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India, aiming to offer a safe and stimulating learning environment with a wide range of learning experiences, along with the availability of good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning.

The scheme aims to nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society, as per the aspirations of the National Education Policy 2020.