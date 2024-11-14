8 Hours, 5 Tests In A Day: All You Need To Know About World's Toughest Exam

South Korea's Suneung Test, also known as the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is regarded as one of the toughest exams globally. Held every November, this intense, eight-hour-long test plays a pivotal role in determining a student's future. It consists of five subjects: Korean, Mathematics, English, Korean History, and either Social Studies or Science.

The schedule is gruelling, with students sitting for exams lasting between 80 to 107 minutes per subject. There are short 20-minute breaks between each subject, with a 50-minute break for lunch. Following lunch, the English exam involves a listening section, during which candidates must write answers based on what they hear. This extended period of testing demands a high level of concentration, and students are advised to avoid junk food, instead sticking to a simple, balanced diet consisting of foods like bananas, apples, and baked fish. Many students maintain this diet in the days leading up to the exam to keep their energy levels optimal.

In preparation, students in South Korea undergo several mock tests to evaluate their readiness. Three mock exams are commonly organised, allowing students to gauge their progress. Private academies also run these mock exams, helping students practice in a controlled environment.

On the day of the exam, the entire country takes steps to ensure students are not delayed in reaching the testing centres. The government and local authorities work to minimize traffic congestion, and companies are instructed to start work later than usual. Even the stock market delays its opening to accommodate the exam's significance. In an unusual step, flights are grounded during the English listening test to ensure complete silence and undisturbed focus for the students.

For students, the pressure is immense. This exam is a make-or-break moment, determining university placements, future job prospects, and even social status. After the exam ends, a festive atmosphere surrounds the test centres, with crowds gathering outside to celebrate students' achievements, often accompanied by music and cheering.

The Suneung exam is more than just an academic challenge; it can shape a young person's future, influencing career opportunities, and earnings. For many South Korean youth, the Suneung represents a critical juncture in their life's journey.