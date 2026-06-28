7 Indian Schools Make Global Mark, Shortlisted For World's Best School 2026

Seven schools from India have made it to the top 10 shortlist for the World's Best School Prizes 2026, which were announced in London. The awards, known as the World's Best School Prizes, are given in five different categories and were started by UK-based organisation T4 Education. They aim to recognise schools that are making a real difference in students' lives both inside and outside the classroom.

In the Innovation category, two Indian schools have been shortlisted: PCMC Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj English Medium School in Kasarwadi, Pune, and Army Goodwill School, Wuzur in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

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Under the Community Collaboration category, three schools from India have been selected: Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School in Noida, Inventure Academy in Bengaluru, and Seth M.R. Jaipuria School in Vineet Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In other categories, EuroSchool Bannerghatta in Bengaluru has been shortlisted for Environmental Action, while Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Lucknow has been recognised in the Supporting Healthy Lives category.

According to founder of T4 Education, Vikas Pota, the shortlisted schools are helping prepare students for a world facing major challenges like conflict, inequality, and climate change.

The final winners will be decided by an expert panel and announced in November. A public vote is also open for a Community Choice Award. All shortlisted schools will later be invited to the World Schools Summit in London in January 2027.