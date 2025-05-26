6 Highest-Paying Careers In India Without Engineering Or Medicine

High-Paying Jobs: There are various careers students can pursue besides engineering and medicine. Choosing a career path requires you to assess what you are interested in, and whether you would be able to stay committed in the long run without losing motivation. Here are 6 of the highest-paying careers you can choose in India outside engineering or medicine related fields.

1. Investment Bankers

Investment Bankers are associated with a financial institution and work to raise capital for their corporation, government, other entities and clients.

Educational Requirements: Anyone with Bachelors in Finance, Business Administration, B.Com, or BA in Economics can qualify to be an investment banker.

Salary Range: Rs.3 to Rs.45 lakhs per annum

2. Chartered Accountant (CA)

Chartered Accountants handle the companies' audits, taxation and accounting. They ensure the business complies with the tax laws, give financial and tax planning advice.

Educational Requirements: A student must complete Class 12, pursue a Bachelor's degree in Commerce or Finance and clear the CA Advanced course.

Salary Range: Rs.3 to Rs.20 lakh per annum

3. Commercial Pilot

A commercial Pilot operates aircraft for a commercial purpose, such as transporting passengers or cargo.

Educational Requirements: Class 12 with main subjects as Physics and Mathematics and a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) needs to be obtained to become a Commercial Pilot.

Salary Range: Rs.2 to Rs.85 lakh per annum

4. Management Consultant

These consultants advise organizations on improving their operations, strategies, and organizational structure.

Educational Requirements: Bachelors in Business Administration and a Masters would be an advantage.

Salary Range: Rs.10 to Rs.45 lakh per annum

5. Marketing Managers

Marketing Managers take care of the development and implementation of marketing strategies to promote the product or the service.

Educational Requirements: Bachelors in Marketing, Communication or any related field.

Salary Range: Rs.3 to Rs.26 lakh per annum

6. Product Manager

Product managers are responsible for the planning, development, and the launch of new products.

Educational Requirements: Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Marketing or a related field.

Salary Range: Rs.6 to Rs.40 lakh per annum

