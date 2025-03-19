IIT-IIM Alumna Quit High-Paying Job To Launch Saree Brand: "No Paycheck Can Match..."

Radhika Munshi, an alumna of two prestigious Indian institutions, left a lucrative corporate career to launch Anorah, a saree brand designed to modernize the shopping experience.

"I have a degree... actually, two (from IIT and IIM), in case you're wondering," Ms Munshi shared in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Reflecting on her journey, she admitted that during her MBA, her primary goal was securing the highest salary package after graduation. At the time, the idea of launching her own saree brand hadn't even crossed her mind.

"I was the topper at IIM Ahmedabad, and back then, my focus was entirely on landing the best job offer," wrote the founder of Anorah. "But life takes unexpected turns.. and I'm so happy mine turned out this way."

In a series of Instagram posts, Ms Munshi shared why she chose the entrepreneurial path despite earning degrees from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad-institutions that are often seen as gateways to high-profile corporate careers.

"After following the classic Indian path of studying at IIT and then IIM, I decided to take the plunge to follow my dreams," she explained

For Ms Munshi, no salary package-no matter how high-could match the excitement and challenges of being an entrepreneur. "The life of an entrepreneur is filled with ups and downs and even the highest pay check could never match the thrill that this journey brings!" she wrote.

She has also been open about the doubts and societal pressures she faced when she decided to leave behind a stable, well-paying job to start her own saree brand.

"I took the leap of faith when I left my well-paying corporate job to create my own brand of sarees. I was so scared initially when I would design the sarees.. I would wonder if people would even like my sarees," she admitted.

Ms Munshi also spoke candidly about the judgment she encountered. "Unfortunately society has a very limited opinion on success," she noted.

Since launching her business in 2023, she has found success, with many customers returning to purchase more sarees.

"But the love that I have received is extremely overwhelming.. When we read the DMs on how much our customers love our sarees, it just fills our hearts with so much pride," she says.

