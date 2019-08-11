522 Degrees Including 69 PhDs Awarded At IIT Hyderabad's Eighth Convocation

522 students, including 69 PhDs, graduate in IIT Hyderabads Eighth Convocation

A total of 522 students, including 200 B.Techs. and 69 PhDs, graduated during the Eighth Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad held on Friday, August 9, 2019. The current batch of graduating students included 418 boys and 110 girl students. 4 students from the class of 2019 were awarded Gold Medals at the convocation and a total of 528 students graduated with their degree from the institute.

Among the Gold Medal winners was Mr. Sukrut Sridhar Rao (B.Tech.) who received President of India Gold Medal, Mr. Manajit Das (M.Sc.) who received Institute Gold Medal - M.Sc., Ms. Vanga Rohini (M.Tech.) who received Institute Gold Medal - M.Tech., and Mr. Sinha Vaibhav Birendrakumar (B.Tech.) who received Gold Medal for Excellence in Academics and Co-Curricular Activities.

The Convocation Address was delivered by Mr. Amitabh Kant, the Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. In his address, Mr. Kant encouraged students to view the world as their market and not only the domestic market.

Mr. Amitabh Kant also emphasized that to realize the aim of 9 per cent growth for India, gender parity is the key.

"We must increase the participation of women in Indian economy and that will depend on you, many of whom will be in positions of power. You must give a place of prominence for women wherever you work. We cannot grow without bringing half of our population into the workforce," he said.

Mr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad in his address lauded the institute for its excellence since its inception 11 years ago. The institute has grown steadily and become one of the top 10 technical institutes in the country. He also said that IIT Hyderabad has become the 5th most preferred IIT in the country.

Presenting the Report of the Institute, Prof Ch. Subrahmanyan, Director (Officiating), IIT Hyderabad, said, "IIT Hyderabad has emerged over the last few years as a hub of research and pedagogy in AI across the country. The Institute has a unique and deep collaboration with Japan. The collaboration encompasses academics, research and infrastructure development. IITH is privileged and honored to have this collaboration. I am happy to inform you that the Second Phase of Construction with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) support is expected to be completed in 3 years."

The vibrant research culture in IIT Hyderabad is evident from the large number of publications and the sponsored projects. In the financial year 2018-19 alone, the Institute secured more than 100 sponsored projects from national funding agencies and private companies.

The IIT Hyderabad Convocation robes were inspired from the emblem of the Institute. The textile is conceptualized by Prof. Deepak John Mathew, Head, Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad, and handcrafted in the village of Bhoodan Pochampally. This initiative was extended to promote the uniqueness of Indian handloom artisans, which contributes to sustainable design innovation.

The Institute has nearly 2,855 students across 16 departments with more than 20 per cent women students, and around 210 full-time faculty members. Its' sanctioned research funding is more than Rs. 500 crore from nearly 350 sponsored projects.

IIT Hyderabad offers 10 B.Tech. programs, 16 M.Tech. programs, 3 M.Sc. programs, MA Program, M.Des. program and PhD programs in all branches of engineering, science, liberal arts and design. The Institute also has All-Course M.Tech. Program in almost all engineering departments.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.