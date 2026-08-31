47-Year-Old Mother Runs Marathon Barefoot In Saree To Pay Daughter's Fees

A 47-year-old woman from Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district has set an inspiring example of determination and a mother's commitment to her children's education. Ramabai Ranveer won a marathon after running barefoot while wearing a sari, leaving behind several young participants who competed in sports shoes and track suits. She participated in the 'Amrit Daud' organised as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of Kholeshwar Educational Complex of Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha. She won the race and received a Rs 3,000 cash prize, which she plans to use towards her daughter's education.

The marathon was organised in Ambajogai and started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, ending at Bhagyanagar Chowk. A large number of local young men and women participated in the race.

Ramabai arrived at the venue wearing a simple sari and slippers. She joined the competition as an ordinary participant, and there was little indication that she would eventually emerge as the winner.

When the race began, she ran with determination. However, her slippers started slipping during the run and affected her pace. Instead of stopping, she removed them, held them in her hands and continued running barefoot.

Despite the challenges of running barefoot on the road, including stones and maintaining her sari while running, she remained focused on reaching the finish line. Her determination helped her overtake several young competitors wearing sports shoes and track suits.

She crossed the finish line first and won the marathon. Her victory drew an emotional response from spectators and organisers, who applauded her determination and dedication towards her daughters' education.

The Rs 3,000 prize money will be used for her daughter's studies, making the achievement particularly meaningful for Ramabai and her family.

Reported by Aakash Savant