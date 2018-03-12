'3G Start-Up Clubs' Launched In Delhi University More than 100 students from various Entrepreneur cells at Delhi University participated in the event and shared their wonderful insights.

3G Start-Up Club was inaugurated by Mr. Ghanshyam Tiwari, Director of Learner.in New Delhi: 3G Institute of Research and Policy Studies, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Hindu College Entrepreneurship Cell Team, Delhi University, has launched an exclusive platform "3G Start-Up Clubs" for fostering the role of entrepreneurs in building the nation. The event took place on the 28th of February 2018 and more than 100 students from various Entrepreneur cells at Delhi University participated in the event and shared their wonderful insights.





The gathering opened up a discussion on the prospectus of job in the age of automation, artificial intelligence and the diminution of human labor in different industries.





The Economics, Commerce and Engineering students from various colleges including Sri Aurobindo college and Shiv Nadar University also contributed to the dialogue.





The speakers shared their experiences, concerns about future employment and imparted few tips on how to survive in the startup landscape.



3G Start-Up Club was inaugurated by Mr. Ghanshyam Tiwari, Director of Learner.in who emphasized the value of entrepreneurship through his life experiences. He also added the necessity of bridging the gap between academics and industry.





Ishan Sudan, President of Entrepreneurship Cell-Hindu College expressed his apprehension on the robots supplanting the labor force. Further, He asserted that the loss in jobs will be more than the new job opportunity created by automation.





Mr. Vikram Jindal, Advisor of Quality Council of India shared his view of overcoming the fear and encouraged the students to start working on their own endeavors. He asserted the importance of time and advised never to misuse them.





In the growing demand for young leaders, Rukmaji Ramanujan, the CEO of 3G Learning Initiatives who is also the Chairman of India CEO Forum gave a lecture on the essentiality of curriculum inclusion of entrepreneurship in campuses. He further went into details on how his organization would train the leading industry leaders.





In his keynote address, Mr. Zaban Ahammed, Secretary of 3G Institute of Research and Policy Studies spoke in detail about the role of Indian youth in the age of 4th Industrial Revolution and the discourse on cognitive computing brought about a discussion on the effects of disruptive technologies on the future of employment.



An alumnus of Hindu College, Varun Sahgal, CEO of Best Face Forward addressed the students on the need for owning a venture.





"The foundation of 3G Start-Up Club at the Delhi University aims to include more and more members from the other Colleges and Universities across the nation, thereby engaging them in real world projects that would serve our nation," said a statement from the organisers.





