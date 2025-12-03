30 Lakh Adolescent Girls Out of School in 5 Years; Gujarat Records 341% Spike in Dropouts

A startling government disclosure in Parliament has revealed that 65.7 lakh children dropped out of school over the last five years, of which 29.8 lakh were adolescent girls. The figures were shared by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur in response to a question by Congress MP Renkua Chaudhary.

State-wise data shows Gujarat recording the highest number of out-of-school children in 2025–26. The state identified 2.4 lakh school dropouts this year, including 1.1 lakh adolescent girls.

What makes the data more alarming is the sharp rise compared to the previous year. In 2024, only 54,541 children were reported out of school in Gujarat, marking a massive 341 per cent increase in 2025. The number of out-of-school girls jumped from just one in 2024 to 1.1 lakh this year.

Assam, Uttar Pradesh Follow

After Gujarat, Assam reported the second-highest number of out-of-school children in 2025, identifying 1,50,906 students, including 57,409 girls.

In Uttar Pradesh, 99,218 students were found to be out of school in 2025, of whom 56,462 were girls. Earlier this year, the UP government decided to merge schools with fewer than 50 students into nearby institutions a move that has drawn scrutiny in the context of rising dropout numbers.

Key Reasons Behind Dropouts

The Union government cited multiple factors contributing to the rise in out-of-school adolescent girls, including: Migration, Poor socio-economic conditions, Domestic responsibilities, Child labour and Other social and structural challenges.

To curb the dropout rate, the Centre highlighted several measures under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, such as: Opening and strengthening schools up to senior secondary level, Construction of new school buildings and additional classrooms, Establishment and expansion of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Free uniforms, textbooks, transport allowance, Special enrolment and retention drives, Reimbursement under the RTE Act.

Additionally, the government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 2,000 per year for out-of-school children aged 16–19 from socio-economically disadvantaged families, enabling them to continue their education.

‘Bringing Children Back to School' Campaign

The Centre has urged all States and Union Territories to actively participate in the “Bringing Children Back to School” campaign, with support from School Management Committees, Panchayati Raj Institutions and local communities.

The government informed Parliament that Rs 56,694.70 crore was spent under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in 2024–25, of which the Centre contributed Rs 34,45,820 crore.