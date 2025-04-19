200 Vacancies For 10th Pass Candidates, 108 For Engineers, Check Details

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) is currently accepting applications for technician posts. A total of 200 vacancies are available for roles such as Fitter, Electrician, and Welder trainees. Candidates can apply through the official website. The application process began on April 17 and will conclude on May 10.
On the other hand, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) is inviting applications for 108 vacancies in engineering and management roles. Registration for this recruitment started on April 15 and will end on May 6. Interested candidates can apply at hurl.net.in.
NCL Vacancy Details:
- Technician Fitter Trainee (Category 3): 95 posts
- Technician Electrician Apprentice (Category 3): 95 posts
- Technician Welder Apprentice (Category 3): 10 posts
NCL Eligibility Criteria:
- Class 10 pass from a recognised board
- 2-year ITI certificate in the relevant trade
- 1-year apprenticeship training certificate
Age Limit:
18 to 30 years
(Relaxation: SC/ST - 5 years, OBC - 3 years, PwD - 10 years)
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1,180
- SC/ST/PwD: No fee
NCL Selection Process:
Selection of the applicants will be based on their performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Exam Pattern:
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Total Questions: 100 (1 mark each, no negative marking)
- Section 1: 70 marks (Technical Subject)
- Section 2: 30 marks (General Awareness, Reasoning, Verbal & Mental
- Ability, Quantitative Aptitude)
Stipend (During Training):
- Fitter and Electrician Trainees: Rs 1,583.32 per day
- Welder Trainee: Rs 1,536.50 per day
Check the detailed notification here
HURL Recruitment 2025
Eligibility Criteria:
Full-time BE/BTech, MBA, or PG Diploma (as per the post)
Age Limit:
Up to 44 years
HURL Selection Process:
The selection process includes written and skill tests.
HURL Recruitment 2025: Salary
Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,40,000 per month (depending on the post)
