10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Death, UGC's Equity Commission Sparks Debate

It has been ten years since research scholar Rohith Vemula died by suicide, an incident that forced the country to confront caste-based discrimination in higher education. A decade later, caste discrimination continues to remain a grim reality across campuses in India.

In this context, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced new regulations and set up an Equity Commission to protect the rights of students and staff from reserved categories. While the move is being seen as long overdue, concerns remain over how effectively it will be implemented on the ground.

What the New UGC Rules Mandate

Under the new guidelines, all higher education institutions will be required to keep a check on caste-based discrimination, which includes any unfair treatment of a person solely because of their caste or tribe. Institutions must stop all forms of discrimination, promote equity, fair chance and equal access, ensure that discrimination is neither allowed nor ignored, and make the head of the institution responsible for proper implementation.

Mandatory Equal Opportunity Centres

The regulations also make it compulsory for institutions to set up Equal Opportunity Centres. These centres will help students and staff from disadvantaged groups, provide academic, social and financial guidance, look into complaints related to discrimination, and maintain an online system to report discrimination.

Students React: Support and Strong Opposition

The announcement has already sparked sharp reactions among students. Some have opposed the move, questioning the need for additional safeguards. Two students said, "We believe this is unfair to us, they already have reservations in seats and lower percentage in marks too, how much more? Already NEET PG cut offs have been lowered like anything. If I score as good as someone else from the reserved category, I still stand less of a chance to qualify in comparison to them. We believe equal opportunity should be given to all, giving them more benefits is not just to us. And what do they need protection from? Who is harassing them?"

Others, however, have welcomed the decision. One student said, "This was much needed and should have been done earlier. We have the ICC but this will set things more into place," while another added, "This is a welcome move to stop caste based violence." A third student pointed to past failures, saying, "We already have had 2012 regulations however they have not been implemented, we've seen as in Rohith Vemula's case, it's a good move but it has to be implemented on ground too."

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The UGC has warned that institutions failing to comply with the new rules could face strict action. This includes being barred from UGC schemes, stopping of degree programmes, and even removal from the official UGC list.

What Education Experts Say

Academics have largely welcomed the move but remain cautious. Dr Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of Delhi University's Executive Council, said, "This is important especially when professors who are eligible for the reserved category are not being allowed or offered employment due to NFS (Not Found Suitable). We have always have rules and guidelines in place but its implementation is questionable. I welcome this move but I don't know how good will it do."

The "NFS clause" in the context of the UGC (University Grants Commission) refers to the controversial "Not Found Suitable" tag used in faculty recruitment, often criticised for being misused to deny positions to deserving SC/ST/OBC candidates, prompting the UGC to form a panel to review and tighten regulations around its application to ensure fairness and uphold reservation policies.

Professor Rufrashish Chakraborty of Kirorimal College dismissed the backlash from sections of the general category, saying, "The general category backlash is irrelevant and redundant, when our constitution provides no discrimination against any. This sort of protection is much needed across campuses, I welcome the move."

Political Reactions

While the BJP has remained silent amid the backlash from some general category groups, the Congress' student wing has come out in support of the decision. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Varun Chaudhary said, "We welcome this decision. This has been our demand for a long time. However, the Vice-Chancellor has been made the head of this committee, whereas people from social organizations should have been included. Those who are opposing this are from the RSS. They don't want the Bahujan community to get their rights."

The Road Ahead

The Equity Commission is being seen as a necessary step ten years after Rohith Vemula's death, but scepticism remains. As students, teachers and activists watch closely, the real test will be whether these regulations bring meaningful change on campuses or remain another policy that looks strong on paper but weak in implementation