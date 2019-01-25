Zomato Delivery Man Hit In The Head, Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Police

The man had multiple stab wounds in his neck, thighs and abdomen: Police (Representational)

A 28-year-old man who worked as a delivery boy with online food chain Zomato, was stabbed to death by unknown people in Delhi, a police officer said on Thursday.

The police said Guru Prasad was found dead on Wednesday night around 11.45 at Central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

"A resident of Bapa Nagar, Guru Prasad was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. During initial investigation, it was found that he had received multiple stab wounds in his neck, thighs and abdomen. He was also hit in the head with a bottle," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

"According to the statement of Prasad's family, he left his residence in the evening for attending a wedding function of his friend's sister near Tank Road, but he did not return," the DCP said.

"Prime facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity. Prasad's family members also stated that he had been involved in a fight with some youths a couple of months ago. Police teams are investigating the case," he added.

For more Delhi news, click here.