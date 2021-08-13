Zero Covid Deaths In Delhi For Third Straight Day, 50 New Infections In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, 84 patients were discharged after recovery in Delhi (File)

No Covid-related deaths were recorded in Delhi for the third straight day today while 50 new infections were detected, official data showed. The positivity rate remained steady at 0.07%.

This is the ninth time since the second Covid wave that zero fatalities were recorded in the national capital.

Before the second wave swept the country in April-May, Delhi reported zero deaths due to the virus on March 2, reported news agency PTI. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 84 patients were discharged after recovery in Delhi which took the total recoveries to 14,11,452.

In the same period, 73,324 tests were conducted - 49,690 RT-PCR tests and 23,634 Antigen tests.

There are currently 250 containment zones in Delhi with 164 patients in home isolation.

On Thursday, 49 cases were detected and zero deaths while 37 infections were logged on Wednesday.