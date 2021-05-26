Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Associates Arrested Over Alleged Murder At Delhi Stadium

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was also arrested over an alleged murder at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium (File)

Four associates of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, have been arrested, police said today.

The accused have been identified as 38-year-old Bhupender, Mohit, 22, Gulab, 24, residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet, 29, a native of Rohtak district, they said.

They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night, police said.

The arrests were made by the team of Special Staff of Rohini district of the Delhi Police on a tip off.

All four arrested are associates of Sushil Kumar and were involved in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl.

Non-Bailable Warrants were also issued against them in connection with the incident, they said.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and others inside Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said the special staff of the district received information that four persons of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs involved in the case were coming to Ghewra village to meet their associate Kala.

"Acting upon the information, our team laid a trap near Ghewra railway crossing and arrested all four persons after their identification through a secret informer," he said.

When interrogated, all the four accused narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime.

They also said that they abandoned their vehicles and weapons at the spot of crime, the DCP said.

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area by a team of Delhi Police''s Special Cell and the case was then transferred to the Crime Branch which is presently probing the case.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)