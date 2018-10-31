Women's Group 'Pinjra Tod' Protest At Miranda House Over Curfew Hours

Women's group 'Pinjra Tod' have protested the relaxation of curfew hours for students

Pinjra Tod, a students' collective, protested outside Delhi's Miranda House College on Tuesday, demanding no curfew restrictions at night.

They claimed the college had put up notices stating "residents can return to the hostel at any time of the night on a night-out and short-notice/emergency night-outs can be availed by filling in a form at the gate and (there) is not need (for) one day advance notice".

"These new changes are important 'relaxations' in the existing rules, but we really refuse to get dragged into this bureaucratic non-sense, which continues to reinforce power in the hands of the administration," the agitators said.

The students said they would organise an all-night sit-in at the Miranda House College gate in defiance of the curfew.

