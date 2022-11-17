Women Contenders Exceed Mandatory 50% Quota In Upcoming Delhi Civic Polls

The civic elections in Delhi will be a "show of women empowerment", said candidates. (Representational)

The upcoming civic elections in Delhi will be a "show of women empowerment", said candidates, as women contenders fielded by political parties exceeded the mandatory 50 per cent quota.

In the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which goes to polls on December 4, 50 per cent seats are reserved for women.

While the AAP has fielded 138 women, the BJP and the Congress have nominated 136 and 129, respectively.

While the last date to withdraw nominations is November 19, the votes will be counted on December 7.

Ritu Goel, a BJP candidate, who is contesting the MCD polls from Rohini-F(52) for the second time said women have started walking shoulder to shoulder with men in politics as well.

"Women are strong and capable of doing all kinds of job. Even in politics, women have started walking at the same pace as men now," Ms Goel, a former deputy mayor, told PTI.

BJP candidate from Shalimar Bagh-B ward Rekha Gupta, who is contesting the civic body elections for the third time is confident of her win.

"I've been holding public meets and reaching out to everyone in my ward. We will be focusing further on pollution and cleanliness. Days begin with 'padyatras' (marches), followed by meetings with senior citizens at the parks. We have been holding door-to-door campaigns and public meetings too," Ms Gupta told PTI.

Twenty-three-year-old Shivani Chauhan, a fashion designer by profession, is one of the youngest candidates in the fray. She is contesting from the Kalkaji ward and has been associated with the party for the last four years.

"I have started door-to-door campaigns. I am not going to leave any stones unturned to reach out to the people of my ward. Parking, traffic and cleanliness are the major issues here and I will be focusing on them," Ms Chauhan told PTI.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said women have emerged as the first choice of the public in the survey conducted by the ground workers of the party.

AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar ward, Aarti Chawla, who is contesting the election for the first time, said this time the polls will be a show of 'women empowerment'.

"Women are multi-taskers. I am a mother but I wanted to do social work as well. I'm glad that I got a chance to contest the elections. This elections will be a show of women empowerment," Ms Chawla told PTI.

Congress candidate from Jama Masjid ward Shaheen Parveen, who is contesting the civic body polls for the first time asserted that women have been moving forward, not just in politics, but in all walks of life.

"The society's perspective about women changed over the years. Women in our country have been moving forward, not just in politics, but in all walks of life. Our leader Priyanka Gandhi has also played a vital role in womens' participation in the Congress party," Ms Parveen told PTI.

Ritu Singh, Congress' Azadpur ward candidate, said women will put up a tough fight in the upcoming elections this time.

"I am not new to elections. I fought the municipal elections in 2012 but could not make it to the town hall. I think women candidates will put up a tough fight in the elections this time," she said.

She added that Delhiites are "fed up" with BJP and AAP, and Congress will win the Azadpur seat this time.

