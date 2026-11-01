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Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Apartment In South Delhi

Police said the body was discovered after police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the house, which had been locked for the last 8-10 days.

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Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Apartment In South Delhi
There were no signs of forced entry.
New Delhi:

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old woman was found inside her locked house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Sunday, police said.

They said the body was discovered after police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the house, which had been locked for the last 8-10 days.

Police personnel, accompanied by fire service staff and a crime team, reached the spot and broke open the door. The entire procedure was videographed, police said.

The decomposed body of the woman, Sona, who lived alone in Govindpuri Extension, was found lying on the floor, they said.

Prima facie, there were no signs of forced entry or criminal activity. The body has been sent to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to contact the woman's sister, who lives in Kolkata, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Decomposed Body Discovery, Kalkaji Delhi, Locked House Incident
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