Woman Throws Children To Death, Jumps Off Balcony In East Delhi: Cops

Police said the two children died right then. (FILE PHOTO)

A woman pushed her two children off the third floor of her home in Delhi, after which she jumped herself following a fight with her husband, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the two children died right then. The incident occurred late on Monday in Lalita Park of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

Thirty-four-year-old Aliya allegedly pushed her two children Mehak (7) and Aafraan (9) from their balcony after her husband left the house following their fight.

Police said while the boy fell on the ground, Aliya and the girl landed on the first floor balcony.

A senior police official said that Aliya is critical.

Police said they are questioning Aliya's husband Munawar Ali in the matter.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.