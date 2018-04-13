Delhi Woman Asked Friend To Return 5 Lakh. Found With Dozen Stab Wounds Neetu Sharma's family said that she had gone to meet the accused to ask him for Rs 5 lakh that he had taken from her.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Neetu Sharma is in critical condition and is being treated at the Apollo Hospital in Jasola New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was stabbed nearly a dozen times in South Delhi on Wednesday evening, allegedly over Rs 5 lakh she had given to a friend. She was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Jasola, where she is currently in critical condition.



The woman, Neetu Sharma, was seen on a two-wheeler with a friend before she was discovered lying in a pool of blood by two police officers. A man named Anwar has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the brutal attack.



Neetu Sharma's family said that she had gone to meet the accused to ask him for Rs 5 lakh that he had taken from her on the pretext of investing in a scheme that returns high profit.



Two police officers, Lakhan Singh and Rahul, were patrolling the Jasola area when they reportedly saw a woman and a man sitting and talking on a two-wheeler. When they were returning from the same spot some time later, they saw a crowd had gathered around. They found the woman in a pool of blood; she had multiple stab wounds.



The policemen immediately took her to the hospital in a private van. While being transported to the hospital, the woman identified herself and said she was a resident of Greater Noida, police said. She also identified her attacker as her friend Anwar, police said.



Anwar has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Police said further investigations will be carried out.



