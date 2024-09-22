Delhi Man Stabs Colleague, Her Parents After She Starts Avoiding Him: Cops

Police have registered an attempt to murder case and arrested the accused. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his colleague and her parents at their home in west Delhi's Khyala neighbourhood yesterday. The woman and her parents are currently in hospital and their condition, it is learnt, is stable.

Police have said the accused, Abhishek, was a friend of the woman and they worked together at a salon in Rajouri Garden. "However, in recent months, the victim started avoiding him, which irked the accused," the police have said in a statement.

Around 9 am yesterday, Abhishek reached the woman's house and attacked her with a knife. When her her parents came to rescue her, he attacked them too.

Abhishek now faces an attempt to murder case.