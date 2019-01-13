'Pak Zindabad,' Woman Shouts At India Gate, Disrupts Republic Day Prep

The woman sneaked into a high-security area during the Republic Day rehearsal at India Gate. (File)

A woman from Hyderabad sneaked into a high-security area during the Republic Day rehearsal at India Gate on Sunday and allegedly shouted ''Pakistan Zindabad'', police said.

Security personnel on the duty at the India Gate stopped the woman from entering the Amar Jawan Jyoti. She also pushed away the soldiers who were on duty and created chaos. Finally, woman constables took her to Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed the woman had left her native place to visit a relative in Mumbai but somehow ended up in Delhi. Hyderabad police were contacted and Delhi police learnt that two days ago, a missing complaint was filed in Nizamabad after the woman left home.

During medical examination, doctors informed police the woman is mentally unstable. Other security agencies also verified the details before she was sent to women shelter home, the officer added.