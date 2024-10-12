Woman Raped, Dumped In Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan: Cops

Efforts are underway to identify the accused, said police (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3.30 am on Friday.

A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said.

Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.

The woman, a resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

"The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi's Katwaria Sarai," the officer said.

She was later asked to leave in August due to a dispute and stayed on the streets for several days, he said.

The officer further said that she is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi's Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house.

However, no complaint was filed. She also stayed a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, he said.

"She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. Her parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation," the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footages and other technical surveillance, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)