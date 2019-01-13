Woman Picked Up From India Gate For Raising Anti-India Slogans

The woman, who raised anti-India slogans, may be mentally challenged, said a senior police officer

Delhi | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 13, 2019 10:12 IST
A woman Identified as Sultana Khan was caught at India Gate, raising anti-India slogans


New Delhi: 

A woman was picked up today at the India Gate in Delhi for raising anti-India slogans. Identified as one Sultana Khan, she is in her mid-thirties, said the police.

At about 8 am, Sultana Khan was spotted by the security guards throwing a slipper at the soldiers' memorial. Later, the guards alerted the police when she created ruckus and raised anti-India slogans.

The woman hasn't been able to recall her address, said the police. She seems to be mentally unstable, said senior officer Madhur Verma.

Sultana Khan will be taken to a hospital for medical examination and after that she may be sent to a home for the mentally challenged, said the police.

More details are awaited.

