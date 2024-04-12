Woman Hit By Car, Then Dragged For Several Metres In Delhi Shocker

The chilling sequence of events was captured on CCTV.

On April 9, a seemingly routine day turned tragic for Abiba, a 21-year-old woman employed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Riding pillion on a bike, accompanied by a colleague, her journey took a harrowing turn as a Maruti Swift rammed them from behind. The impact sent Abiba tumbling onto the road, only for the car to mercilessly drag her for several metres before fleeing the scene.

The locals in the area rushed Abiba to a hospital where she remains in critical condition, the police said.

The footage of the accident, recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area, captured the attention of police who arrested the prime accused Sunny Rawal, a 21-year-old resident of Ghaziabad. The police have also seized the Maruti Swift, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Rawal runs a general store with his father near their house, also located in Ghaziabad. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.