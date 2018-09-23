Woman Arrested In Delhi For Running Child-Selling Racket

The racket came to the notice of Delhi Police last month. (Representational image)

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested from south Delhi for allegedly running a racket selling children, police said on Sunday.

The woman, Kavita, is suspected to be the kingpin of the racket selling babies to childless couples at prices ranging between Rs 2lakh and Rs 5 lakh, they said.

The accused was arrested three days ago and a court has sent her to police remand, police said, adding two babies have been recovered after her arrest.

The racket came to the notice of Delhi Police last month, following which two police personnel met one of the accused posing as a childless couple. The accused was arrested and four children were rescued from him.

One of the four children died at the hospital later. It was later revealed that the baby belonged to a minor girl who had become pregnant after being allegedly raped in outer Delhi, police said.

More arrests were made but Kavita was on the run. She was finally arrested after she came to her house in south Delhi, they said.