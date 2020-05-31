Woman Arrested Allegedly For Selling Illegal Liquor To Minors In Delhi: Police

The woman said she purchased illicit liquor from an unknown person in Faridabad: Cops (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly selling illicit liquor to minors in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Sunday.

The woman is a resident of Basantpur village in Faridabad, Haryana, they said.

A total 90 quarters of liquor meant for sale in Haryana along with a scooter used for their transportation were seized from her possession, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said the arrest was made on May 29, when a team of police patrolling the Kalindi Kunj area reached Toranto Chowk, Madanpur Khadar and noticed the woman selling liquor kept in a bag atop her scooter to minors in the area.

The liquor was seized and a case registered under relevant sections of Delhi Excise Act and Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

"During interrogation, the woman disclosed that she had purchased the illicit liquor from an unknown person in Faridabad and sold them at higher rates in Delhi," the DCP said.

"She had purchased the scooter two months ago from one Richard but till date, the ownership of the vehicle has not been transferred," the DCP added.